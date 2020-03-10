Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lindsay Birbeck was found 12 days after she was reported missing

The jury in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering a woman found dead in a Lancashire cemetery has been discharged.

Lindsay Birbeck's body was found in Accrington Cemetery 12 days after she went missing last August.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

Jurors were told the trial, at Preston Crown Court, was being halted for legal reasons and a retrial has been set for 15 June.

The teenager was remanded in custody.

Mother-of-two Mrs Birbeck was last seen alive on the afternoon of 12 August near her home in Burnley Road.

A post-mortem examination showed the 47-year-old teaching assistant died from compression of the neck.