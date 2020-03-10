Image copyright Google Image caption The station was reopened at about 12:30 GMT

Thousands of passengers were disrupted when a faulty alarm halted trains for four hours - despite fire crews taking three minutes to find there was no blaze.

Avanti West Coast stopped trains through Preston station at 08:30 GMT.

The station was evacuated and main line services between Scotland and London were delayed.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was no fire. It was a fault with the fire alarm."

The station has reopened but delays are expected while services return to normal, Avanti West Coast said.

Image copyright Avanti West Coast Image caption Avanti West Coast has taken over from Virgin Trains as the operator of the West Coast Main Line

A fire service spokesman said their firefighters "left within three minutes" after being called to the station.

An Avanti West Coast spokesman said trains were "having to terminate either side of Preston" and no trains could stop due to "health and safety" procedures with a ringing alarm.

The station reopened just before 12:30.