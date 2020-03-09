Image copyright @IanArmistead Image caption The blaze broke out at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday. Firefighters stayed at the school until Sunday morning

A primary school in Lancashire has closed following a fire at the weekend.

Crews from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service took about two hours to put out the fire at Ashton Primary School in Preston on Saturday evening.

The cause of the blaze that started in a reception classroom is being investigated by police and fire.

A statement on the school website read: "School will be closed on Monday. We will let you know as soon as possible if we will be open on Tuesday."

It will remain closed until electricity supplies can be reconnected.

About 200 pupils attend the school in Ashton-on-Ribble.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "We are looking to get as many children back to school tomorrow or Wednesday, and parents are being kept fully informed by text and through the school website."

A fundraising page has been created to help "raise some funds for essential classroom items".