Image copyright Family handout Image caption Margaret Bartlett has been isolated in a cabin for five days

A grandmother has said she is going "stir crazy" on board a coronavirus-hit cruise ship.

Margaret Bartlett, 77, is one of 140 Britons on the Grand Princess which has been barred from docking in California after 21 people tested positive.

The ship is due to arrive in Oakland on Monday, but Mrs Bartlett, from Burnley, said it is "terrible" on board where they have "rotten food".

A passenger who was staying 10 cabins away from Mrs Bartlett has died.

The Foreign Office said it is "working intensively" to secure a repatriation flight for Britons stuck on the ship, which is carrying 3,500 passengers and crew.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The Grand Princess has been stuck off the coast of California with 3,500 passengers and crew

Mrs Bartlett has been confined to her cabin which has no balcony and said she is "dreading" being stuck on board as some Americans are taken off.

She said : "The food is rotten and terrible and we have to fight for it. It is not good enough."

"We are going stir crazy stuck in the cabin. It is a bit depressing when we saw land and it was sunny and we couldn't get out.

"We are hoping something will get done. It is terrible."

Image caption Lyndsey Vickers fears her mother will be stuck on the ship for weeks

Her daughter Lyndsey Vickers told the BBC she was "very worried" about her mother.

She said: "There is no reassurance that the ship is about to dock as I don't think she is going to get off.

"My greatest fear is that they will be kept on that ship for two weeks."

Cruise ships are feared to be fertile breeding grounds for coronavirus, with more than 700 cases and six linked deaths on the Diamond Princess which held off Japan last month.