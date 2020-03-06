Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a property in Cedar Grove

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 75-year-old man in Lancashire.

Police were called at about 3:50 GMT to a report of a serious assault at an address in Cedar Grove, Longton.

A man, who was found with serious injuries, was treated by paramedics but later died, police have said.

A 31-year-old woman, from Preston, who was arrested at the scene, remains in police custody while investigations continue into the man's death.

Det Ch Insp Leah Rice said the inquiry is "in the early stages" and appealed "to anyone with information about what has happened to come forward".

"It is believed the suspect and the male were known to each other and police do not believe there is a wider risk to the public at this stage," she added.