A busy main road was closed for 13 hours after a man climbed on to a shop roof in a stand-off that police dubbed "The Siege of Darwen".

He was brought down by crane at 02:30 GMT before being arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and affray.

Commuters desperate to find diversions around the closure of the A666 at Hollins Grove caused major traffic problems in the Lancashire town.

Blackburn with Darwen Police thanked residents "for their patience".