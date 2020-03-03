Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The family member let the boy behind the wheel to practise his driving, police said

An 11-year-old boy was pulled over by police after being given a driving lesson by his family as they were "fed up" of him playing Grand Theft Auto video game on PlayStation.

The child had been taken to a car park in Blackpool on Sunday to let him try driving, Lancashire Road Police said.

A family member had allowed the boy behind the wheel of a vehicle, the force tweeted.

The adult has been reported for traffic offences.

The driver of this car was 11 years old... (yes, eleven!) A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park Blackpool... The adult has been reported for traffic offences. #T2TacOps pic.twitter.com/TBqKmmOUfG — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) March 1, 2020

The offences relate to permitting the alleged use of a vehicle without a licence or insurance and no action was taken against the child, police added.

Most people can start learning to drive in the UK when they turn 17 but you can apply for a provisional driving licence when you are 15 years and nine months old.