Blackpool fire: Crews tackling large toy business blaze
- 2 March 2020
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a toy distribution business.
The fire broke out at the commercial building on Cowley Road in the Marton area of Blackpool at about 07:00 GMT.
About 50 firefighters from 10 fire engines are tackling the blaze. Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said there were not thought to be any injuries.
Thick black smoke can be seen billowing above the building and there are some road closures in the area.