Image copyright Mark Davies Image caption River levels have risen at the Burrow Beck river in Lancaster

People in north Lancashire have been urged to monitor river levels close to their homes after the Environment Agency (EA) issued a flood warning.

Water levels have risen in the Burrow Beck in Lancaster following heavy rainfall. Flooding of roads and farmland is also possible.

The EA said river levels in the Colne, Ribble and Calder all set new high level records in recent days.

Rail services between Preston and Carlisle have also been suspended.

Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express have held trains between Preston and Carlisle due to flooding, although lines were expected to reopen later, albeit at "very slow speeds".

Avanti services were already affected by speed restrictions in Cumbria and north Lancashire due to the wet weather increasing the risk of landslips and flooding.

Trains on a section of the West Coast Main Line between Lancaster and Penrith were restricted to running at 50mph instead of the normal 125mph between 17:00 GMT on Wednesday and 10:00 on Thursday.

Image copyright Mark Davies Image caption Rivers are still swollen from Storm Ciara

One lane of the M6 Southbound between Junctions 33 for Garstang and 34 for Lancaster is also closed, due to flooding.

There is a yellow warning for rain across Lancashire and Cumbria until 15:00.

At the beginning of February, flooding from Storm Ciara saw homes flooded in the Ribble Valley, with some residents rescued by boat from their homes.