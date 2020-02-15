Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were hurt in the crash on Tag Lane

A man is critically ill in hospital and two people have been arrested after a crash in Preston.

The 38-year-old was driving a Citroen C1 which collided with a Vauxhall Astra in Tag Lane shortly after midnight.

Lancashire Police said two men in the Vauxhall were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

They were also taken to hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

The force urged anyone who saw the crash or either of the cars before the collision to contact them.