Image copyright Highways England Image caption One car ended up on its roof after the crash

A six-car motorway crash which saw three vehicles collide with the central reservation and one end up on its roof "amazingly" caused no major injuries.

The crash happened on the eastbound M58 near Skelmersdale in Lancashire at about 06:25 GMT, Highways England said.

A spokesman said despite the damage to the cars involved, there was "only one minor injury".

The carriageway was closed for about three hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

North West Ambulance Service said six people were treated at the scene, with three taken to hospital, but "nobody was seriously injured".

Image copyright Highways England

Image copyright Highways England