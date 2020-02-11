Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The crash happened close to junction nine of the M61

The moment a motorist ploughed into a stationary car in a high-speed crash on an unlit stretch of motorway has been captured in dashcam footage.

David Lingard was seriously injured in the crash on the M61 in Lancashire, and is now campaigning for better lighting on the road.

His BMW 1 Series struck the car at about 70mph (112kmh) after an earlier collision had left it turned sideways.

The 53-year-old said: "I really thought I was going to die."

Mr Lingard, from Preston, was taken to hospital with injuries to his chest, a broken nose and broken knuckles following the crash, which happened at 06:45 GMT on 15 December.

Image copyright David Lingard Image caption David Lingard's BMW 1 Series struck the car, which was stationary on the motorway, at about 70mph (112kmh)

He said police later told him he was lucky to be alive and nobody was in the stationary car at the time.

"It was totally dark. I had no way of seeing the car. Had there been street lights I would've seen it without a doubt. " he said.

"I remember it was so cold on the hard shoulder. I was in so much pain, I couldn't breath.

"I called my partner Janice to tell her loved her, my children and my dog, Luna.

"It was horrendous, I really thought I was going to die. The crash will be imprinted on my mind for a long time".

Image copyright David Lingard Image caption "I really thought I was going to die", David Lingard, 53

Mr Lingard said he now "wants to shine a light" on the issue of unlit motorways and said he has written to the Transport Secretary to raise his concerns about the "accident black spot".

Highways England said safety was its "top priority" and it would continue to monitor night-time collisions and "assess the impact lighting would have on safety".

A spokesman said: "There are lights on the exit slip roads from the M61 onto the local road network as well as at the busy interchanges with the M60, M65 and M6.

"We target safety improvements where they are most needed and will continue to monitor where night-time collisions occur, and the impact road lighting or other schemes would have on road safety."