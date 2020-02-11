Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga used Jack Irving's designs for her Artrave tour, including one based on a sea urchin

An artist who made outfits for singer Lady Gaga is to create a key feature for this year's Blackpool Illuminations after winning a competition.

Jack Irving takes inspiration from his hometown's bright lights and circus themes to make costumes - three of which Lady Gaga has worn.

Lancaster University scientists will work with him to produce deep sea-themed installation for the 2020 show.

The 26-year-old said it was a "childhood dream come true".

The competition, judged by TV stylist Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, invited participants to bring a "new dimension" of both design and technology to the celebrated Blackpool light show.

Artists from around the world entered in the hope of winning £100,000 to fund their ideas.

Image copyright JACK IRVING Image caption Jack Irving said his piece will be inspired by the ocean and the "glamour of Blackpool"

Although the final winning design has not yet been revealed, Mr Irving said the piece was inspired particularly by the "glamour of Blackpool", sea organisms and the BBC TV series Blue Planet.

"As a child, I would always point at the Blackpool Tower lights and say to my parents, 'one day, I'll design those'," he said.

"It has been a total dream come true.

"I'm going to be able to give something back to what inspired my designs in the first place."

Mr Irving told how as a teenager he worked at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, where he began sketching the idea of using sea-urchins as wearable sculptures.

Image copyright Lancaster University Image caption Pictured from left to right: scientists Kobi Hartley, Lorraine Underwood, Dr Miriam Sturdee and Professor Joe Finney

After studying at Central St Martins in London, some of his clothing designs were chosen by Lady Gaga in 2016.

"She is my muse, and to have her wear my pieces was so surreal," he said.

Professor Joe Finney is one of the four computer scientists who will work on the light feature.

He said: "This project provides a great example of the creative and collaborative nature of modern computer science, and how it can transform our daily lives."

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said the judges had seen some "extraordinarily exciting entries".

He continued: "There's no doubt in my mind that our competition has captured the imagination of the creative world.

"Young and old, professionals and amateurs, From Fylde to Australia we've had some truly illuminating ideas."

The deep sea-themed installation will go on display from 4 September to 8 November.