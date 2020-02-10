Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several flood warnings remained in place across north-west England on Monday

People affected by Storm Ciara have told of their anger after their town suffered major flooding for a second time.

The River Calder burst its banks in Padiham, Lancashire, affecting thousands of homes and businesses.

People in the town, which was also hit by Storm Desmond in 2015, said they were disappointed flood defences had not been more effective.

Lancashire County Council has been approached for comment.

Annette Shuttleworth, of Jack Jones barbers, said: "It has been terrible. Water everywhere again.

"We were promised by the council that there was going to be work done and of course five years on, we are in exactly the same position as we were and the same has happened again."

Image copyright Alison Wilkinson Image caption The flooded children's section of a graveyard in Blackpool

Her colleague Wilson Ratcliffe said: "Same thing again. It is all just on our backs again.

"But the spirit here is amazing. You wouldn't get this in any other town but they need to sort out the main problem of the river."

Image caption A woman mopping a shop in Padiham after the town was flooded

Residents and business owners were left scrambling to protect their properties using sandbags during Sunday's deluge.

About 4,000 homes were also left without power in the town, Electricity North West said. The majority have since been reconnected.

Elsewhere, properties in Bury and Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, were evacuated after the River Irwell burst its banks.

Image caption Several properties in Whalley, which was also hit by flooding in 2015, were evacuated on Sunday

The Ribchester Arms in Ribchester was flooded by 2.5ft (76cm) of water.

Landlord Liam Fairey, 32, said: "It was totally unexpected. But there was little we could do with that amount of water. It was devastating.

"There was an area of the bar that was like an island, so there were 10 people there.

"We had a few pints and just watched the flooding unfold and then we had to get out through the windows."

Image copyright Liam Fairey Image caption Bar staff put on brave faces as the Ribchester Arms pub was swamped

People had to be rescued from their homes by boat in Whalley, Lancashire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service declared a major incident on Sunday after receiving almost 200 calls concerning flooding in Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale.

Image copyright Ramsbottom United Image caption The pitch at Ramsbottom United was left under water after the deluge

The major incident was declared over by Sunday evening but 16 flood warnings remain in place across Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Travel disruption is continuing, with trains north of Preston and all Mersey ferries cancelled. Trains between Manchester and Liverpool have also been delayed by up to an hour.

Image caption A car was left submerged at Peel Brow in Ramsbottom, next to the River Irwell

And there have been 15 flights cancelled at Manchester Airport alongside delays on trains between Stockport and Wilmslow.

A yellow warning of snow and ice is also in force for north-west England throughout Monday and Tuesday.