Three men held on suspicion of murder will face no action as the man's death was "not believed to be suspicious", police said.

He was found unresponsive at a house in Balfour Road, Preston, at about 07:45 GMT on Saturday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three Preston men, aged 29, 31 and 50, were arrested but will face "no further action", Lancashire Police said.

A spokesman said it was now believed the man died as the result of a fall.

Det Ch Insp Becky Smith said officers were "satisfied the man's death is not suspicious".

"A post-mortem has given the cause of death as head and neck injuries, which we believe is consistent with a fall," she said.

"A file will be passed to the coroner in due course."