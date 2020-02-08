Image copyright PDSA Image caption Bandit's owner Jonathan Collinge said his dog was "back to his bouncy, crazy self"

A puppy which swallowed ibuprofen tablets could have died if he had not been given emergency treatment, an animal charity has said.

The PDSA warned pet owners to store medicines safely after the four-month-old beagle, named Bandit, was "touch-and-go" after eating pills in a bag.

His owner Jonathan Collinge, from Blackpool, said: "I panicked because I know ibuprofen is poisonous to dogs."

The dog survived after being treated at a veterinary hospital.

Image copyright PDSA Image caption Vet Ioanna Antonopoulou said Bandit could have suffered from kidney failure

Mr Collinge said: "I had been in the garden and when I came back inside I saw Bandit chewing on the packet of ibuprofen.

"He had managed to jump on to the sofa and have a good rummage through my wife's handbag, which was hanging on a peg."

Bandit was taken to an out-of-hours private vet practice, before being transferred to PDSA's Pet Hospital in Blackpool.

'Lucky dog'

Vet Ioanna Antonopoulou said: "At first it was touch-and-go, as, even with the treatment, Bandit wasn't turning a corner.

"Thankfully, over two nights, his kidneys stabilised. He is a lucky dog. This could have ended so much worse."

She said it was "not unusual" to see animals that had swallowed human medicines.

"Dogs, and especially young puppies like Bandit, are naturally curious and like to explore with their mouths, even rooting medications out of coat pockets or handbags."

Mr Collinge said Bandit was "now back to his bouncy, crazy self".

"We are always careful to store medicines safely, but now we don't take any chances. We make sure they are locked away out of Bandit's reach so he can't get his paws on them."