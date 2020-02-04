Image copyright Police handout Image caption Umran Hussain Sodagar was struck by a Peugeot 208 on Manchester Road

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

Umran Hussain Sodagar, 40, was struck by a Peugeot 208 on Manchester Road in Accrington at about 17:50 GMT on Sunday before the car drove away.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Lancashire Police said.

The two 25-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The pair, from Accrington, are being held in police custody.

The Peugeot was later recovered from Lemonius Street.

Police have appealed for information and said officers were keen to trace the driver of a black BMW car, who is believed to have witnessed the incident.

Paying tribute to Mr Sodagar, who was from Accrington, his family said he "put smiles on many faces" and was "best known for his positive energy, always bringing people together, a believer in love and a man of good morals and principles".