Preston's rough sleepers' schemes granted £900,000

About £900,000 of government funds have been granted to help rough sleepers in Preston, the city council said.

Current services will be extended for a year, with new schemes set up for those discharged from hospital and prisons.

A service to support women with complex needs and a full-time mental health support team will also be created.

Councillor Nweeda Khan said: "Homelessness is on the rise... and this new funding will allow us to continue providing vital services."

A successful bid for £901,528 was made by the council with local charity The Foxton Centre and housing organisation Community Gateway Association from the government's Rough Sleeping Initiative (RSI).

Jeff Marsh, chief executive of the Foxton Centre, said they still relied on personal donations, adding: "We are starting to make a real difference to the lives of rough sleepers in the city, and this money will allow us to continue our successful work for another year.

"Last month alone we provided temporary accommodation for 22 people in the hub and worked with 50 rough sleepers through our outreach service."

The government's RSI, which was officially announced in March 2018, revealed its latest allocations for England from its £112m fund this week.