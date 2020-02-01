Image caption The fight happened in Queen Street on Thursday

A man has been charged in connection to a fight in which four men were stabbed.

The brawl broke out in Queen Street, Morecambe, at about 03:20 GMT on Thursday.

Three of the attacked men remain in hospital with serious injuries, Lancashire Police said.

The 32-year-old man from Morecambe was charged with violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon. He was due to appear before Preston magistrates on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man who were injured have also been arrested on suspicion of wounding and violent disorder.

Another man, aged 33, has been arrested on suspicion of the same offences.

They remain under police custody.

Police initially said they believed there had been a fight earlier on at the Popworld bar but said they had now ruled that out.