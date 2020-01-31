Image caption The fight happened on Queen Street and Back Queen Street

One man is in a critical condition and two others have been seriously injured after being stabbed in a fight.

The brawl, in which a fourth man also suffered minor stab wounds, broke out at about 03:20 GMT on Thursday on Queen Street, in Morecambe, Lancashire.

The two seriously injured men, aged 21 and 32, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding/causing GBH with intent.

A 36-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Police believe the incident could be linked to a previous altercation at PopWorld shortly before 03:00.

"We also know there were a number of other people, both men and women, involved in the disturbance on Queen Street and Back Queen Street who have not yet come forward to police and I urge them to do so," Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson said.