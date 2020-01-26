Four in court over Briton shot dead in Pakistan

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jahangir Hussain, 29, was shot outside his mother's home in Jhelum

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murdering a British man in Pakistan have appeared in court.

Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was shot dead near his mother's home in the city of Jhelum on 9 January. His mother survived the attack but was injured.

A man, a woman and a youth have been bailed. Another man is in custody.

They are all due to appear again at Jhelum District Court later this week. No-one has been charged yet.

Mr Hussain and his brother ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway in Rossendale. He frequently travelled to Pakistan to visit family.