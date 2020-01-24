Lancashire

Fourth arrest after British man shot dead in Pakistan

  • 24 January 2020
Jahangir Hussain Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Jahangir Hussain, 29, was shot outside his mother's home in Jhelum, Pakistan

A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a British man in Pakistan.

Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, died on 9 January near his mother's home in the city of Jhelum.

Pakistani police said a man, 60, had been arrested in connection with the murder probe.

Three others arrested - a youth, a man and a woman, have been bailed until Saturday when they are due to appear at Jhelum District Court.

Mr Hussain's mother was also injured in the attack but she survived.

The 29-year-old ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway with his brother in Rossendale and frequently travelled to Pakistan to visit family.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites