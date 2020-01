Image copyright Police handout Image caption Mark Fisher was found at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed to death.

Mark Fisher, 33, was found dead at his home in Edleston Street, Accrington, just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Joseph Hindle, 45, of Woodside Road, Accrington has also been charged with robbery.

Louise Henwood, 33, also of Woodside Road, has been charged with robbery and assisting an offender. Both are due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court later.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Fisher died from multiple stab wounds, Lancashire Police said.