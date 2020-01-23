Image copyright Google Image caption The force has appealed for any witnesses to the fatal fall to come forward

A man has died after falling from an aerial work platform, police have said.

Lancashire Police said a man aged in his 40s was killed when he fell three storeys - or 45ft - from the cherry picker in Mannin Way, Lancaster Business Park, Lancaster.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10:00 GMT on Tuesday, the force said.

A joint investigation between the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and police is under way.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall of Lancashire Police appealed for any witnesses to the fatal fall.

"We are working hard to piece together exactly how the man came to fall from this piece of machinery, and are asking anyone who saw the incident and who has not yet been spoken to by police to contact us straight away."