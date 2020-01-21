Image copyright Lancaster City Council Image caption The customer complained in January 2019

A customer who ordered a takeaway meal found a cigarette filter tip wrapper in their naan bread, a court heard.

Spice Touch (Lancashire) Limited, which runs Spice Touch on Warton Road in Carnforth, Lancashire admitted six food hygiene offences.

The company was fined £4,000 and ordered by Lancaster Magistrates' Court to pay a further £2,200 in costs.

Other food safety breaches included dirty kitchen equipment and toothbrushes in hand wash basins.

Lancaster City Council said the problems first came to light when the customer complained in January 2019 about the plastic cigarette wrapper in their naan bread.

Tests by the public analyst at Lancashire County Scientific Services showed signs "indicative of heat treatment" and "bread encased the wrapper".

The council's environmental health inspectors also found

Uncovered food throughout the kitchen stored at unsafe temperatures

Poor cleanliness and repair throughout the premises

A cigarette butt was found on top of a food container next to the kitchen window

Councillor Dave Brookes, cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health, said: "Whilst the majority of food businesses spend time and money keeping on top of food safety and protecting their customers, sadly there are still some that don't."