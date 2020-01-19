Murder inquiry after man stabbed in Accrington
- 19 January 2020
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Accrington.
Police were called to an address in Edleston Street just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
Lancashire Police said "paramedics attended the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene".
A large part of the street was cordoned off and armed police were at the scene.