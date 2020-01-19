Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked at a property in Edleston Street in Accrington

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Accrington.

Police were called to an address in Edleston Street just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said "paramedics attended the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene".

A large part of the street was cordoned off and armed police were at the scene.