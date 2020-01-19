Lancashire

Murder inquiry after man stabbed in Accrington

  • 19 January 2020
Edleston Street in Accrington Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was attacked at a property in Edleston Street in Accrington

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Accrington.

Police were called to an address in Edleston Street just before 13:00 GMT on Sunday.

Lancashire Police said "paramedics attended the address but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene".

A large part of the street was cordoned off and armed police were at the scene.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites