Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jahangir Hussain, 29, died after being attacked outside his mother's home in Jhelum on Thursday

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a British man in Pakistan.

Takeaway owner Jahangir Hussain, 29, from Blackburn, Lancashire, was killed on Thursday as he left his mother's home in the city of Jhelum.

Pakistani police said a man aged about 19, a woman and a youth had been arrested as part of a murder investigation.

They have been released on bail and will appear in court on 22 January.

Mr Hussain ran the Zorba Pizza and Balti takeaway with his brother in Rossendale and frequently travelled to Pakistan to visit family.

His sister Nazia Kauser said the family had recently been looking to introduce him to potential marriage partners and was "devastated".