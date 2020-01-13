Image copyright POLICE HANDOUT Image caption Alex Davies' body was found in an area of woodland on 1 May

A teenager accused of murdering an 18-year-old man who was found dead in woods has been named.

The body of Alex Davies, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire was discovered near Parbold Hill on 1 May.

Brian Healless, from Chorley, was arrested days later and charged with murder when he was 17 years old.

He has not been identified until now because of his age. An order banning his identification has been revoked by Preston Crown Court Judge Mark Brown

Mr Healless has pleaded not guilty to murder and possession of a bladed article.

He will stand trial on 11 March.