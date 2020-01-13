Image copyright unknown Image caption The footage has been widely shared on social media

The arrest of a suspected car thief which appears to show him being punched on the ground by police has been referred to an independent watchdog.

CCTV of the man's "forcible" arrest by five officers in Accrington on 8 January has been widely shared online.

Lancashire Police said "perceptions of the officer actions" in the video had prompted a review of the arrest.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

Lancashire Police said the arrest followed reports of the theft of a Nissan Juke at an address in Blackburn at about 11:00 GMT.

The car was later spotted by police in the Church area and pursued by officers to Accrington, before a stinger was used to stop the car at about 14:00.

A man then got out of the car, police said, and his arrest is what can be seen in the footage.

The matter has been voluntarily referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force added.