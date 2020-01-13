Accrington motorist caught driving without front wheel
A motorist has been arrested after being caught driving without a front wheel.
The Citroen Saxo was spotted by police in Accrington earlier, Lancashire Police said.
The driver was later "detained" by police dog Viper after failing to stop, the force's dog unit said.
He was held on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and other motoring offences, said a spokeswoman.