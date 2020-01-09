Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened outside Up Holland High School

Three pupils were seriously hurt when a car "mounted the pavement" outside a school near Wigan, police said.

The pupils, aged 13 and 14, were taken to hospital after the incident at Up Holland High School on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding and dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

"We are working closely with the school and patrols will be increased in the area around school opening and closing times," said Lancashire police.

"We are investigating after children were injured in a collision with a car.

"We were called at 15:34 on Wednesday to reports a car had mounted the pavement outside Up Holland High."

The school's head teacher, Paul Scarborough, said: "An incident happened outside the school gates as students were leaving at the end of the day.

"This was dealt with quickly by school staff who were nearby, and intervened to calm the situation and check on students' welfare before contacting the police.

"We take the safeguarding of our students very seriously and are helping the police with their inquiries."