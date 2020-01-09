Image copyright @LancsRoadPolice Image caption The 71-year-old driver suffered chest injuries and was admitted to hospital

A drink-driver hit two cars as he went the wrong way down the M6, traffic police have said.

Lancashire Police said the man headed south down the northbound carriage after joining the M6 at Forton Services near Lancaster on Wednesday evening.

Road users described on social media how the motorist was driving at high speed towards them.

A police spokeswoman said the 71-year-old driver suffered chest injuries and was admitted to hospital.

Nobody else was injured, she added.

Officers were first alerted to a driver heading in the wrong direction at about 18:00 GMT.

Other drivers described what happened as frightening.

One said: "I had to swerve into the middle lane, I've never been so scared in my life," while another said: "I honestly thought I was seeing things", adding that "he must have been doing 80mph easy".

It is understood the man was arrested before his hospital admission, although currently he is not under arrest. He could be interviewed at a later date.