Blackburn homeless man kicked and punched in face in 'cowardly attack'

  • 8 January 2020
Homeless attack suspect Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Police released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the attack

A homeless man has been repeatedly kicked and punched in the face in a "cowardly attack" by two men as he sat in a sleeping bag.

The man, who was sat under bike sheds on Astley Gate in Blackburn, was attacked at about 20:00 GMT on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. He was later released under investigation.

The force has released a CCTV image of a second man they want to speak to.

PC Kaz Garda said it was a "cowardly, unprovoked attack", adding: "We need anyone who witnessed the assault or can help in any way to get in touch as soon as possible."

