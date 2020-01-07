Lancashire

Bomb experts detonate 'realistic but harmless' device in Heysham

  • 7 January 2020
Banks Crescent Image copyright Google
Image caption Banks Crescent was sealed off after a "suspect item" was found in a house on Monday

Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion on a "realistic but harmless" device found in a house by police.

Lancashire Police cordoned off Banks Crescent in Heysham after a "suspect item" was found on Monday afternoon.

A force spokesman said the ordnance team disposed of the device at about 20:00 GMT.

He added that officers had found no evidence of "ill intent" and no arrests were made.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites