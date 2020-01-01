Woman dies after being hit by bus in St Annes
- 1 January 2020
A woman was killed when she was hit by a double-decker bus, police have said.
The 48-year-old pedestrian was struck on Kilnhouse Lane in St Annes, Lancashire, at about 18:25 GMT on Tuesday.
She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one on the bus was hurt, police said.
Lancashire Police appealed for anyone with information to get in contact, saying the death was "sad and tragic". No arrests have been made.