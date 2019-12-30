Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council is targeting some of Blackpool's most deprived areas

A plan to improve housing in two of Blackpool's most deprived neighbourhoods has received a £315,000 cash boost.

The council has received £285,000 from the Community Housing Fund with additional cash from match funding.

This will be used to create urban plans for Claremont and Revoe focused on providing affordable quality housing.

Eight out of England's 10 most deprived neighbourhoods are in Blackpool, according to government figures.

Communities themselves will be involved in the decision-making processes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A council report said the funding would be used to develop "masterplans" for communities in the town's most deprived areas.

This could include converting existing buildings into homes, or transforming derelict sites into residential areas.

Blackpool Council has entered into a funding agreement with Homes England for the project.