Langho A59 crash: Pedestrian hit by lorry dies
- 30 December 2019
A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a lorry.
Police said the 49-year-old man was hit about 14:00 GMT on Sunday on the A59 Longsight Road in Langho, near the junction with the Rydings.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.
Sgt Andy Ainsworth, of Lancashire Police, said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."