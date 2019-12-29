Mother and daughter seriously hurt in Preston crash
- 29 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A mother and daughter have been seriously injured in a crash.
They were in a Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a crash with an Audi in Cadley Causeway, Preston before 19:00 GMT on Saturday.
The mother, in her 80s, suffered rib fractures and a lung injury, while her daughter, in her 60s, suffered a head wound and internal bleeding.
Lancashire Police is appealing for help to find the driver of the Audi who fled the scene.