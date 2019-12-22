Lancashire

Man, 70, dies after fall in Preston bus stairwell

  • 22 December 2019
Preston Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police believe the man boarded at The Old Oak bus-stop near Preston

A 70-year-old man has died after he fell in the stairway of a bus, police have said.

He suffered a head injury following the stumble on the Longridge-to-Preston service at about 09:55 GMT, on 10 December.

Lancashire Police said he attended hospital afterwards but died from his injuries on Wednesday.

They have launched an investigation and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

