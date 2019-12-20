Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption The shooting happened at a house in Belfield, Skelmersdale on 15 October

A man has been charged by detectives investigating a triple shooting.

The men, aged 21, 45 and 46, were treated in hospital for gunshot wounds following the shooting at a house in Belfield, Skelmersdale on 15 October.

Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

A 21-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He will appear before magistrates in Preston later.

A 17-year-old girl from Liverpool, arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, has been released under investigation.