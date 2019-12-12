Image copyright lancashire police Image caption William Beattie admitted manslaughter at Preston Crown Court

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a man who suffered "significant" head injuries while on a night out.

William Beattie, 48, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, launched a violent attack on Gary Williams, 31, on Lytham Road in Blackpool on 21 July.

Mr Williams died in hospital two days later.

Beattie was jailed for seven years after pleading guilty to manslaughter at Preston Crown Court.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Gary Williams died two days after he was assaulted in the street

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston said: "This was a tragic incident which resulted in a man losing his life and another facing the serious consequences of his actions.

"This case shows what devastating consequences attacks of this nature can have."