Image caption Four woman and two men were arrested in the raids

Six people have been arrested in raids on homes and nail bars as part of a police operation targeting illegal immigration and cannabis production.

Two men and four women were held by Lancashire Police after raids in Blackburn, Darwen and Bolton.

The force said they were investigating Vietnamese nationals who were believed to have entered the country unlawfully.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of assisting unlawful immigration, money laundering and drug offences.

Image caption Officers raided a number of nail bars in the towns

Two men, aged 35 and 48, and two women, aged 29 and 34, were suspected of conspiring to produce cannabis, conspiring to assist unlawful immigration and possessing items for use in fraud, while a 41-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The investigation has previously seen properties in Tottington, Turton, Billington and Walsall linked to cannabis production and two men charged with conspiracy to produce cannabis.