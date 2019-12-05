Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Conner Stevens, who was driving the Audi, died at the scene

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a crash in which two men died.

Conner Stevens, 24, and Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, died when the Audi S1 they were in crashed on Moss Lane in Burscough, Lancashire, on 20 November.

Lancashire Police said the arrest of the 20-year-old from Liverpool follows that of another Liverpool man, aged 26.

Both men have been bailed pending further inquiries.

The pair were also held on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of a collision and burglary.

A force spokesman said the Audi and a red Fiat 500 Abarth were stolen from a property in Burscough prior to the crash.

Mr Stevens, who was driving, died at the scene, while Mr Peaurt-Moran, who was the front seat passenger, died in hospital.