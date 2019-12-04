Image copyright Google Image caption The man in his 20s died after he became trapped in machinery

A worker has died after becoming trapped in machinery at a food packaging and cake decoration manufacturers, police have said.

Lancashire Police were called to "an industrial accident" at Doric FPD in Burnley shortly before 22:30 GMT on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said the man, who was in his 20s, died at the site.

The firm said it was working with the Health and Safety Executive and police to establish what had happened.

A spokeswoman said the company's "deepest sympathies" were with the man's family, adding: "Our main priority is to offer his family and our team our full support".

The firm, on Rossendale Road Industrial Estate, Farrington Road, was previously known as Cakeboards.