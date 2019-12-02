Image copyright Jenny Coleman Image caption John Horrocks Way is named after the 18th Century cotton manufacturer and MP for Preston

A £17m bypass to reduce congestion around Preston has opened ahead of schedule after a 20-year campaign.

John Horrocks Way in Penwortham links the A59 Liverpool Road at Howick to the A582 at Broad Oak roundabout.

The dual carriageway is named after the 18th Century cotton manufacturer and MP for Preston.

Lancashire County Council said other road improvements would be carried out to encourage more walking and cycling.

Councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said residents had been campaigning for the bypass for 20 years.

He said the area had been a frustrating "bottleneck" for queuing traffic.

"Residents don't want to be be breathing in car fumes," he said.

"We want to keep the traffic flowing and bring Penwortham back to a place to be, to shop and for children and do everything we can to relieve pressure off those roads".

He added the project had been a team effort and was delivered "under budget and a head of schedule".

A new cycle lane along Liverpool Road and Penwortham Bridge is due to open at the end of the week.

During the work a section of Liverpool Road will remain closed for three weeks, the council said.

There will be no access onto Howick Cross Lane and Howick Moor Lane during this time and diversions are in place.

In 2017 the Broughton village bypass was opened after 40 years of planning.

The road was named after World War One hero James Towers VC who was born in Broughton.