Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The hedgehog was put down after suffering four breaks to its back legs and a broken spine

A group of young boys kicked a hedgehog around "like a football", breaking its spine and legs, the RSPCA has said.

The animal had to be put down after the "distressing" attack in Preston, Lancashire.

The RSPCA has appealed for help to trace four boys aged about 10 following the attack in Gough Lane on Sunday afternoon.

A passer-by found the hedgehog after seeing four boys dressed in black kicking something before running away.

The animal was taken to Preston Hedgehog Centre in Savick, Ashton, but it could not be saved.

Mark Allison, who runs the rescue centre, said: "This poor hedgehog was still alive when he was brought to us with terrible injuries and must have been in incredible pain.

"It is so sad to think what he endured."

RSPCA inspector Deb Beats said: "We need to talk to these boys and their families about what has happened.

"I am also checking CCTV in the area to see if we can trace those responsible."

Two weeks earlier a hedgehog had to be put down after a firework was attached to its head and set off in nearby Longton, the RSPCA said.

The animal was found days later with critical injuries and could not be saved.