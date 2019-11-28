Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Conner Stevens was "loved by all that knew him", his family said

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after two men died in a crash.

Conner Stevens, 24, and Luke Peaurt-Moran, 18, died when the Audi S1 they were in crashed on Moss Lane in Burscough, Lancashire, on 20 November.

The Audi and a red Fiat 500 Abarth, had been stolen during a burglary prior to the crash in Eccleston, police said.

The man, from Liverpool, is being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and burglary.

Mr Stevens, who was driving, died at the scene while Mr Peaurt-Moran, who was the front seat passenger, died in hospital.

The families of both men have been informed, Lancashire Police said.