Blackpool missing man: Suspect held on suspicion of murder

  • 27 November 2019
Jason Goldrick Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption Jason Goldrick was last seen on 1 November

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing man who disappeared nearly a month ago.

Jason Goldrick, 50, was last seen in Blackpool on 1 November.

Lancashire Police were treating his disappearance as a missing persons inquiry but new information has led them now treat it as a murder case.

The force said a 47-year-old man from Blackpool is being questioned. It urged anyone with information to come forward.

