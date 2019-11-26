Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Alison McBlaine died in hospital two days after she was struck by a car

Two men have been charged with murdering a woman who was struck by a car that mounted a pavement.

Alison McBlaine, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto Grande on Whalley Banks in Blackburn at about 19:45 GMT on 19 November. She died later in hospital.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, and Dean Qayum, 20, have been charged with her murder and will appear before Blackburn magistrates later.

A boy, 16, will also appear alongside them charged with her murder.

Mr Connolly, of Ivy Street in Blackburn, Mr Qayum, of Patterdale Avenue in Blackburn, and the 16-year-old boy are also charged with the attempted murder of a 26-year-old man who suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The Fiat failed to stop after Miss McBlaine was struck and was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street, Lancashire Police said.

The mother-of-one died in hospital of her injuries on Thursday.

Two men aged 25 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until 19 December.