Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Alison McBlain died in hospital on Thursday

A man wanted in connection with the death of a woman killed in a suspected hit-and-run has been arrested.

Alison McBlain, 36, was hit by a Fiat Punto on Whalley Banks, Blackburn, at about 19:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Kaylib Connolly, 18, from the town, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

The mother-of-one died in hospital on Thursday after she was hit by the car which had mounted the pavement.

A 26-year-old man from Blackburn suffered minor injuries.

Officers are continuing to search for Dean Qayum, 20, also from Blackburn.

A 26-year-old man and a second person arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody. A 25-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of the same charge has been bailed to 19 December.

Image caption Ms McBlain was struck on Whalley Banks at the junction with Pearson Street

The car failed to stop at the scene and was later found on Lower Hollin Bank Street with significant damage.

Attempts had been made to set the vehicle on fire, a spokesman for the force added.

Police have appealed for help in tracing Mr Qayum, who they say may be using crutches due to a leg injury.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "Dean Qayum remains wanted in connection with this extremely serious offence.

"Police want to speak to him and I believe he is being harboured in and around the Blackburn area at this time.

"I would warn anyone who is protecting him, or helping to hide him, that we will identify this during our investigation and they will also be arrested and prosecuted."